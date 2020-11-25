The last couple of transfer windows have characterised where Man United are as a club.

Disorganised and seemingly incapable of getting the right players in through the Old Trafford doors at the right price.

Compare and contrast their way of working currently to that of arch rivals Liverpool. It’s like chalk and cheese.

Much of the blame has often fallen at the Glazer’s door, or that of Ed Woodward, however, former United legend, Paul Scholes, has offered a different take and blamed manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“The big trouble United have at the minute I think is they haven’t really got a way of playing,” he said on BT Sport, cited by the Daily Star.

“They change from week to week so how can they find a player? Say they play 4-3-3 every week, they can find the type of player. I can find two wide players.

“That’s the big difference with Sir Alex. He knew exactly the way he was going to play so he could buy the right types of players.

“It’s virtually impossible for a chief scout or director of football because you have no idea what sort of player you want.”

The Norwegian is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

Were he to stick to a rigid formula, then the likelihood is he’d be castigated for a lack of tactical nous and adaptability against teams that offer something different.

By switching things up as needed, he’s now expected to have to take cheap shots from former team-mates because those upstairs can’t get deals for the players Solskjaer has identified over the line.