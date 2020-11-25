Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on the progress of Valencia wonderkid Yunus Musah after his fine start to life in Spanish football.

The talented 17-year-old notably had a spell at Arsenal earlier in his career before moving to Valencia in 2019, and he’s now become more and more of a regular in the La Liga club’s first-team.

According to 90min, this has Arsenal monitoring Musah, with the club’s scouts keen to track his development ever since he left north London.

90min add that Musah could be open to a return to the Premier League in the future, with Everton, Wolves and Leeds United also among his potential suitors.

Arsenal may be living to regret losing the teenager, and they’ve been here before with Serge Gnabry, who left after failing to make much of an impact as a youngster before going on to shine at Bayern Munich.

The Gunners won’t want that kind of thing to happen again, so it may be that they’ll step up their interest in Musah if he continues to impress.

The midfielder is now a full USA international despite previously representing England at youth level.