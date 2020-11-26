Mikel Arteta working to “overcome” worrying recent Arsenal trend, says Gunners star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is working to “overcome” the team’s problems with scoring goals at the moment as they go through a poor run of form.

The Gunners have only scored nine goals in their first nine Premier League games of the season, their worst start in that department for 34 years.

This run includes just one goal in their last five league games – and that was a penalty by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Manchester United.

Aubameyang now says Arteta is working to sort this issue out, which Arsenal fans will certainly be pleased to hear as it really does look a huge concern for the club.

Arteta did fine work when he replaced Unai Emery last season, lifting the mood at the Emirates Stadium and helping Arsenal win the FA Cup final in the summer.

Now, however, the Spanish tactician has a real job on his hands to get his team scoring again, though Aubameyang’s quotes offer some hope.

“The biggest problem the club is facing right now is the lack of goals,” Aubameyang told AfriqueSports.

“But the manager and the rest of the players are trying to overcome this problem.

“Even though the results have not been good recently, we still hope that in the near future everything will be fine and we will surprise the world.

“We have the players that will take us to the level we want to get to.”