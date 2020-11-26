Video: Arsenal star loses control of his car on the motorway in terrifying moment

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly been involved in a minor car accident after footage emerged of his vehicle swerving off the motorway.

Watch below as Willock’s car can be seen going a bit too fast before swerving across three lanes and finally into the bushes on the side of the road…

The Daily Mail have further information in their report, which states that Willock was thankfully not harmed in the accident, though he was understandably left shaken by what had happened.

Willock is a fine young player who’s impressed in the Arsenal first-team in recent times, but he’ll surely need to be more careful on the road in future.