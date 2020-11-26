Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly willing to take a big pay cut in order to seal a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

The young Frenchman has not made the best of starts to life at the Emirates Stadium after linking up with Arsenal this summer, following his return to former club Saint-Etienne on loan last season.

According to French TV station Canal Plus, as reported by Foot-sur7, Saliba is now so eager to leave the Gunners this January that he’d be prepared to take a pay cut of around £90,000 a week in order to get a move.

The report suggests Saliba only wants to leave on loan, with another return to Saint-Etienne seemingly a possibility for the 19-year-old.

This is a blow for Arsenal, however, with this report clearly suggesting Saliba has quickly become unhappy and impatient with his situation in north London.

The youngster probably expected to play a lot more than he has, and some Arsenal fans may share his frustration as there is surely room in this side for an upgrade on centre-backs like David Luiz and Rob Holding.

Saliba has long looked a hugely promising young talent and Arsenal seem to be risking wasting this talent if they continue to overlook him and push him out of the club.