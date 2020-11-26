Big blow for Everton as key player ruled out for two months as he opts for surgery to boost international ambitions

It’s fair to say that international football has lost it’s appeal to many due to the plethora of meaningless friendlies that teams play nowadays, but the excitement and passion always returns when a big tournament comes around.

The idea of playing a key role in the Euros is spurring a lot of players on just now, and it also appears to have played a big role in Everton full back Lucas Digne opting to have surgery.

Blessé à une cheville, Lucas Digne (Everton) devrait être absent deux mois https://t.co/2xYd7wlmNV — France Football (@francefootball) November 26, 2020

It’s suggested that he’s been trying to recover from an ankle injury that he picked up in training, but he’s decided to undergo surgery which will rule him out for at least two months.

One of the main reasons for this is likely to come down to his status with the national team, as it’s believed that he’s moved above Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy in the mind of Didier Deschamps, so this gives him lots of time to recover and get fit before the next international gathering in March.

It’s also a big blow to Everton because he’s played in eight of their nine Premier League games so far and provided four assists, so the team will be significantly weaker without him in it.

It does sound like this is the best thing for his long term health and the last thing he would need is to try to play through this and risk making it worse, so hopefully the surgery goes well and he’s back soon.