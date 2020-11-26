Menu

(Photos) Boca Juniors’ powerful tribute to late footballing legend Diego Maradona

Boca Juniors paid a simple but powerful tribute to footballing legend Diego Maradona following the sad news of his death yesterday.

The Argentine passed away aged 60 after a superb career in which he established himself as perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, as well as one of the game’s biggest characters.

See below as Boca Juniors paid tribute by turning all the lights off in their stadium, leaving just one light on in his private box…

Maradona’s passing has seen tributes pour in from all over the footballing world, and it really is a sad day for all who love the sport.

It’s moving, however, to see tributes like this and remember just how much he meant to so many people.

