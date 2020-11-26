Chelsea open to letting first-teamer seal transfer to CL giants

Chelsea are reportedly open to letting Olivier Giroud seal a transfer to Inter Milan for the right price this January.

The France international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge and wants more regular opportunities as Inter eye up a deal, according to Calciomercato.

The report adds that Chelsea are prepared to let Giroud leave as long as the terms are right for them, and one imagines the Blues would do well to raise some cash from his sale.

The west London giants had a big summer of spending on new signings, with big names like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy coming in.

There could now be some need for Chelsea to balance the books, with Giroud surely now down to being the club’s third choice striker.

The experienced front-man surely has some use as a squad player for CFC, but it’s also unsurprising that they’d consider letting him go for the right offer.

Giroud could also do well to leave for more first-team football, but one has to question if he’d actually play much more at Inter given the presence of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez at the San Siro.