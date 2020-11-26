The world of football is still mourning the death of one of the best players to have ever played the game, Diego Maradona.

The Argentinian hadn’t been in the best of health having recently undergone a brain operation, but it would be a heart attack that the 60-year-old succumbed to.

With the reality quickly dawning, the outpouring of grief across social media and elsewhere was almost unprecedented, but Maradona’s lawyer was more concerned with his client’s lack of care on the day of his death.

Particularly relating to how long it took for an ambulance to arrive at the rented house where Maradona had been staying.

“Today is a day of deep pain, sadness and reflection,” a statement from Matias Morla began, cited by The Sun.

“I feel in my heart the departure of a friend whom I honoured with my loyalty and companionship until his last days. I made my farewell with him in person and the wake should be an intimate occasion.

“It is inexplicable that for 12 hours my friend has not had attention or control from the legal health personnel.

“The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was CRIMINAL IDIOCY.

“This fact should not be overlooked and I am going to ask that the consequences be investigated until the end. As Diego said, ‘You are my soldier, act without mercy’.”

It would be a great shame if the controversy is allowed to overshadow the next few days. A period when the focus should solely be on what Diego Maradona brought to the game of football.

He will never be forgotten.