West Ham star Declan Rice has dropped what sounds like a possible hint over his future as he’s made it clear he wants to win trophies.

Many would argue that the England international is not particularly likely to achieve that with his current club, so could this be a subtle way of saying he expects to move to a bigger team at some point in the future?

Rice has been linked with Chelsea by the Daily Express and others in recent times, and it’s clear he’s a good enough player to strengthen Frank Lampard’s side.

Rice has long looked one of the finest young players in Europe and it would be a big waste of talent if he didn’t go on to star for a top club and win silverware and play in the Champions League.

Blues fans will surely be encouraged by his latest quotes to Sky Sports, as reported by the Metro, which shows his ambition for bigger things.

“You want to be successful for club and country. I think it’s an important thing to win trophies,” he said.

He added: “I’m only 21 but to get those highs of your career you need to win stuff and that’s what I want to do.”