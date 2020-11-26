Lawyer and friend of Diego Maradona slams “criminal idiocy” over his death

A Buenos Aires lawyer and friend of the late Diego Maradona has slammed the circumstances that lead to his death in an emotional post on Twitter.

Maradona was announced as having died yesterday at the age of 60 in news that has been met with much sadness and mourning across the whole footballing world.

The Argentine is widely considered to be perhaps the greatest footballer of all time, and is also well known for being one of the game’s great characters.

Matias Morla, speaking out on Maradona’s death, has expressed his sadness as well, but also slammed the ambulance service in what he has described as an act of ‘criminal idiocy’.

Morla claims the ambulance took too long to get to Maradona, who suffered a cardiac arrest and who had said he was feeling unwell.

The lawyer now suggests an investigation is needed, as he believes this slow arrival of the medical team was inexplicable.

His statement on Twitter read: “Today is a day of deep pain, sadness and reflection.

“I feel in my heart the departure of my friend whom I honored with my loyalty and accompaniment until the last of his days.

“I made my farewell with him in person and the wake should be an intimate and familiar moment.

“Regarding the report of the San Isidro Prosecutor’s Office, it is inexplicable that for 12 hours my friend did not have the attention or control from the part of health personel.

“The ambulance took half an hour to arrive in what was CRIMINAL IDIOCY.

“This fact should not be overlooked and I will ask that the consequences be investigated until the end. As Diego told me: you are my soldier, act without mercy.

“To define Diego in this moment of deep desolation and pain I can say: he was a good son, he was the best soccer player in history and he was an honest person.

“Rest in peace, brother.”