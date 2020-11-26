“Do the right thing” These Celtic fans make a clear request to Neil Lennon after Sparta Prague defeat

Neil Lennon has managed to get a result out of his players just when it looks like the pressure is getting too much, but you have to wonder about what’s going on at Celtic tonight.

Another loss to Sparta Prague means they’re pretty much done in the Europa League after four games, while Rangers currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the league and Celtic’s two games in hand aren’t a forgone conclusion given their current form.

The biggest problem in Neil Lennon’s managerial career has consistently come up after a couple of seasons. He’s tactically limited and his methods of motivation and criticism will only have an impact for a certain length of time.

He started to lose control of the dressing room at Hibs and during his first spell with Celtic, so it can’t be a surprise to anybody that it’s happening again.

It has to be a tough spot for the board to find themselves in because a few of the players look like they aren’t even bothered, but it’s much easier to replace a manager than it is an entire playing squad.

They were deservedly beaten yet again tonight, and plenty of the fans have had enough:

I personally think Lennon will be sacked for the weekend ? Was a pleasure but can’t go on any longer — GOD BLESS THE POPE ? (@_rocco88) November 26, 2020

Surely now it's time for change. Lennon has to go, or if he cared enough about the club he would resign. — Oran Corrigan (@OranCorrigan) November 26, 2020

Hi @CelticFC. I think we all know realise it’s time to sack Neil Lennon. Get @Jackie_Mc4 in to replace him now please — Richard Newbould (@RNewbould) November 26, 2020

Delia would have been sacked before now. Lennon’s legendary status & the abuse he’s suffered while playing/managing us seems be be causing the board to be blindly loyal. — Christie (@Christi04463328) November 26, 2020

Glasgow Celtic 2 wins in last 9 games. Keep the faith though. People are deluded if you think keeping Lennon is the way forward. Just a sticky patch as he says though eh — Stephen (@ritchie1888) November 26, 2020

Enough is enough!!! Please do the right thing Lennon and go!! — peter (@peterwi040175) November 26, 2020

Neil Lennon is not a Celtic man at all , he needs to stand back and realise what he’s doing to us as fans and this club! embarrassing doesn’t even cut it — ????? (@Maarko98) November 26, 2020

The true measure of a Celtic or Rangers manager can be found in the reactions of the opposing fans. If they are hopeful that someone stays in their job, then you know it’s a full scale calamity.

The Celtic board have done well to give him time but they have a big decision now. If they wait too long then the league could be lost and they could lose the Scottish Cup too, so you do have to wonder what they are waiting for.

Recent history tells us that Ross County will take a hiding at the weekend and Lennon will get another few weeks to go through the same cycle, but it can only go on for so long.