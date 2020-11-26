Menu

“Do the right thing” These Celtic fans make a clear request to Neil Lennon after Sparta Prague defeat

Celtic FC
Posted by

Neil Lennon has managed to get a result out of his players just when it looks like the pressure is getting too much, but you have to wonder about what’s going on at Celtic tonight.

Another loss to Sparta Prague means they’re pretty much done in the Europa League after four games, while Rangers currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the league and Celtic’s two games in hand aren’t a forgone conclusion given their current form.

The biggest problem in Neil Lennon’s managerial career has consistently come up after a couple of seasons. He’s tactically limited and his methods of motivation and criticism will only have an impact for a certain length of time.

READ MORE: Video: Celtic continue to miss Fraser Forster as Bain indecision and static defending gifts Sparta Prague a second

He started to lose control of the dressing room at Hibs and during his first spell with Celtic, so it can’t be a surprise to anybody that it’s happening again.

It has to be a tough spot for the board to find themselves in because a few of the players look like they aren’t even bothered, but it’s much easier to replace a manager than it is an entire playing squad.

They were deservedly beaten yet again tonight, and plenty of the fans have had enough:

The true measure of a Celtic or Rangers manager can be found in the reactions of the opposing fans. If they are hopeful that someone stays in their job, then you know it’s a full scale calamity.

The Celtic board have done well to give him time but they have a big decision now. If they wait too long then the league could be lost and they could lose the Scottish Cup too, so you do have to wonder what they are waiting for.

Recent history tells us that Ross County will take a hiding at the weekend and Lennon will get another few weeks to go through the same cycle, but it can only go on for so long.

More Stories Neil Lennon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.