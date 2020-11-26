It’s been a very productive year for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, both on and off the pitch.

Though the Red Devils need to do better in the Premier League than they have done thus far in the 2020/21 campaign, Rashford has always given of his best, and is an easy pick for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Families across the country will be indebted to him too, after he took it upon himself to take the UK Government to task because of some children being deprived of free school meals.

Indeed, his tireless campaigning has already seen two u-turns from the Government after they were shamed into backtracking from their original position of not extending a voucher scheme to cover the Christmas holidays, meaning that some of the most vulnerable children would go hungry.

Now, the Football Black List, an organisation which celebrates positive influencers from the black community in football, intend to honour Rashford in this year’s list.

“Yet again the Football Black List has unearthed many in the community that are doing great work,” Football Black List co-founder, Rodney Hinds, said in a statement, cited by the Evening Standard.

“The efforts of Marcus Rashford deserve acclaim alongside the others on the list who go about their business for the good of others.

“After a year of challenges, it is great to be provided with inspiration.”

More Stories / Latest News Zlatan Ibrahimovic meets with Sweden’s coach as he eyes a EURO 2021 comeback EA Sports face image rights problem from over 300 players according to Mino Raiola Video: Jose Mourinho’s touch of class with Tottenham cruising in the Europa League

With Rashford showing no signs of allowing the Government to rest on their laurels, we can safely say that the poorest children in the country are in safe hands all the while the Man United striker is fighting their corner.