Young defender Jack Kingdon has tweeted confirmation of his transfer from Morecambe to Manchester United.

See below as the youngster poses with his contract as he looks set to join the United academy after catching the eye at his previous club…

I’m very honoured & proud to be a part of this special club @manunited ??? pic.twitter.com/uWn1IG48dU — Jack K (@jackkingdon3) November 25, 2020

Kingdon tweeted that he was honoured and proud to be making the move to Man Utd, in what will no doubt be a special moment for him and his family.

Red Devils fans will now hope he can go on to achieve great things at Old Trafford and follow other youngsters in making the step up from the academy to the senior side.