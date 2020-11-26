Jurgen Klopp looks set for a return to Borussia Dortmund dugout after change of venue permission given for Liverpool vs Midtjylland

Liverpool’s loss to Atalanta last night does make their Champions League group slightly interesting again, although a win against Ajax in their next game would be enough to see Jurgen Klopp’s side advance.

There may be some concern that a loss to either Ajax or Midtjylland would give the Italian side a chance to leapfrog Liverpool to take top spot if they win both games, while a loss to the Dutch side could even see them drop to third.

It should mean that the fixtures against Ajax and Midtjylland will have something riding on them, so it’s interesting to see that the game against the Danish outfit looks set to move to Germany.

It’s been confirmed by German outlet Ruhrnachrichten that permission has been given for the game to be played at the home of Borussia Dortmund instead due to potential quarantine implications for Liverpool playing the game in Denmark.

Obviously that would make this a much bigger occasion for Jurgen Klopp because he’ll be returning to his former ground, although it will be a strange one with Dortmund not being involved.

They also point out that this could still change if Covid-19 restrictions are lifted or tightened in certain places so that situation is pretty fluid, but permission has certainly been given for this to happen.