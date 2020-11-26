There’s been a slight delay to some of the festive fixtures being released this year due to Covid-19 implications and other ongoing issues, but they’ve finally been released this afternoon.

The fixtures have been spread out between Christmas and New Year with some teams faring better than others. Fulham and Newcastle are the main beneficiaries with over 90 hours between their games, while some teams will have only 48 hours to rest up.

The full list has been confirmed by The BBC, with all games being shown live over various streaming services.

It’s going to be a tough few days for Arsenal as they welcome Chelsea on Boxing Day with a kick off at 17:30, before they travel to face Brighton on the 29 December at 18:00.

The Chelsea game will be shown on Sky while Amazon will pick up the Brighton clash so it’s another example of fans having to pay for multiple services to follow their side.

Chelsea will receive a shorter break as their game against Aston Villa will be played on Monday 28 so you have to expect there will be some heavy rotation in their side. That game will also be picked up by Amazon.