Kick-off times and TV coverage confirmed for Liverpool’s festive Premier League fixtures

Liverpool’s festive fixtures are a double-edged sword this year as they don’t have any games that are only two days apart, but it means they won’t really get a sizeable rest period either.

On paper they do have a couple of easy looking fixtures with West Brom and Newcastle United between Christmas and New Year, and the details surrounding the fixtures have finally been confirmed by The BBC.

They will have Boxing Day off as West Brom’s visit to Anfield has been scheduled for December 27, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports with a 16:30 kick-off.

Their trip to Newcastle will give them some rest as it looks set to be the final Premier League fixture of the year with a 20:00 kick-off on December 30, with Amazon showing that game live.

It could be an excellent run of games for Liverpool with a few of their title rivals playing against each other and having some difficult fixtures, so it won’t be a surprise if they enter the New Year in first position.