Kick-off times and TV coverage confirmed for Man United’s festive Premier League fixtures

The Premier League table is still fairly cramped with only nine games played so far, so it means the busy December period is going to be even more important this season.

Man United’s realistic ambitions for the season are still unclear due to their “two steps forward, one step back” approach to things, but they would only be four points off the top spot if they win their game in hand.

It does mean that they have to be taken seriously as title contenders if they can string a good run of wins together, but they face two tough fixtures between Christmas and New Year with the dates and times being confirmed by The BBC.

Boxing Day will feature a 12:30 kick off on BT Sport as they travel to face Leicester, while their home game against Wolves on 29 December won’t be an easy game either.

At least the Wolves game will be a 20:00 kick off on Amazon so there’s a decent rest period in there, and a couple of wins here could be enough to fully announce them as title contenders.