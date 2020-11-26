“Never a good sign” – Klopp explains what worried him most in Liverpool defeat vs Atalanta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have plenty of reasons to be disappointed after last night’s Champions League defeat at home to Atalanta.

The Reds thrashed these opponents 5-0 in their recent away game, but were far from at their best as they suffered a 2-0 loss at Anfield last night.

Remarkably, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target against Atalanta, which must be a rarity for this side, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane so often blowing teams away with their quality up front.

Klopp will no doubt be keen to change things after this hugely disappointing result and performance, as he spoke after the game about the worrying lack of efforts on goal.

The German tactician highlighted this as a concern as he suggested he will have to make changes to his team as they prepare to take on Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend.

“We have to make changes for Saturday, and we will have to make changes next Tuesday. It is a tough period that we have to go through,” Klopp told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“If you don’t have a shot on target, it’s never a good sign.

“Football is all about decision making. Tonight our decision making was obviously not so good. We made five changes, it didn’t work out. I would do it again.”