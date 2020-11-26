With another week of Champions League fixtures done and dusted, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will get back to domestic action this weekend.

However, there are still two European group games as well as six Premier League fixtures to play during December.

Every team has had injuries to deal with, and champions, Liverpool, have been hit harder than most.

They’ve been handed a significant advantage with the release of the English top-flight fixtures for the festive period too.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen more games than usual televised, and the needs of the TV companies will have to be taken into account for the Boxing Day and New Year matches.

Chelsea are currently sat in third place, two points behind Liverpool, and Frank Lampard is unlikely to be too happy with the Reds getting an extra days rest with their festive fixtures.

According to PremierLeague.com, the Blues are away at Arsenal on Boxing Day with a 5.30pm kick-off, before hosting Aston Villa at 5.30pm on December 28. A 48-hour turnaround.

Compare that with Liverpool’s 72 hours between their game against West Brom at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 27 and their 8.00pm kick-off at Newcastle on December 30.

It may well have short and longer-term effect on the table.