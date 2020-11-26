Menu

Liverpool achieve unwanted first under Jurgen Klopp after defeat vs Atalanta

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have lost at home by more than a one-goal margin for the first time in a competitive game under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds were stunned last night as they were beaten 2-0 by Atalanta in the Champions League – a surprise result considering they only recently won the away fixture 5-0.

MORE: Liverpool told to pay €30m to sign talented centre-back compared to Matthijs de Ligt

According to Opta Joe, this represents an unwanted first for Liverpool under Klopp, with this representing the German tactician’s heaviest home defeat in 137 matches…

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League star drops possible hint over his future amid Chelsea transfer links
Arsenal ace willing to take huge pay cut in order to seal January transfer window exit
Andre Villas-Boas makes outrageous suggestion in wake of Diego Maradona’s passing

It’s quite remarkable how good Liverpool have been at home under Klopp, with the Merseyside giants still on a long unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League.

The last time they lost by more than a one-goal margin was a 3-0 home defeat to West Ham all the way back in 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge.

LFC fans are not used to results like this, but with all their recent injuries it’s perhaps unsurprising that they’ve struggled to look quite as solid as they did last season.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.