Former Liverpool star defends Klopp selection and praises youngster who “will only get better”

Former Liverpool left-back Paul Konchesky has praised the potential of young midfielder Curtis Jones after his recent run in the first-team.

The 19-year-old looks an outstanding prospect after gaining a bit more playing time this season due to Jurgen Klopp suffering so many injuries in his Liverpool squad recently.

This has led to Jones and other young players coming in as Klopp rotated heavily for last night’s Champions League game against Atalanta.

This may have backfired a little for the Reds as they lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta in a surprise result, but Konchesky has defended the German tactician for rotating due to the heavy fixture schedule and the team’s recent injury problems.

“I think Klopp made the right decision as they have got a lot of injuries and can’t afford any more long term absentees, especially with the fixture schedule and coming up to Christmas when the games are coming thick and fast,” Konchesky told CaughtOffside.

During times like this, it can often afford managers to get a better look at young players who might not normally get the chance, and Konchesky singled out Jones as one who’s impressed him.

“I think Jones has done so well every time he been involved,” Konchesky said. “He’s training with some top players day in day out, and he’s learning from them all the time.

“And working with a top manager in Klopp – the boy will only get better.”

Even with the changes, Liverpool were undoubtedly poor against Atalanta, and Konchesky suggested the team may have taken their opponents lightly after only recently thumping the same side 5-0 away from home.

“Not sure what went wrong last night,” he said. “Maybe they took their foot off the gas as they beat them 0-5 away, so being at Anfield they might’ve taken the game too lightly.”