Former Liverpool star slams Reds after worst performance “in a long time” vs Atalanta

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has criticised his former club for a hugely disappointing performance as they were beaten 2-0 by Atalanta in the Champions League.

It was a rare home defeat for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s side well below-par as they were surprisingly beaten by a side they hammered 5-0 away from home just weeks ago.

Atalanta are a very decent side so perhaps shouldn’t have been underestimated, but Owen was certainly far from impressed with what he saw from Liverpool on the night.

The Premier League champions have been hugely dominant for some time now and they’ve been particularly formidable in games at Anfield for much of Klopp’s five-year reign.

Owen did not hold back in his analysis of LFC’s poor performance as he discussed the game on BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It was a really, really poor performance, the worst we’ve seen from Liverpool in a long time,” Owen said.

“It’s one of those where you go, ‘let’s put this to one side and focus on the next one.'”

Liverpool will hope to improve when they get back to domestic action this weekend with an away game at Brighton.