Man City rival Man United for potential £63million transfer as they expect player exit

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as they anticipate losing Eric Garcia to Barcelona.

This is according to a report from Don Balon, who state that City are continuing to chase defensive signings despite bringing in both Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias during the summer.

Kounde has shone at Sevilla and could be a fine signing to help City replace Garcia, who Don Balon state is still expected to make the move to Barcelona in the near future.

Kounde has also previously been linked with City’s rivals Manchester United by ESPN, who stated he could cost around £63million to prise away from Sevilla.

The Red Devils will surely hope to win the race for the young Frenchman’s signature, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly in need of upgrades on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

United arguably need a new centre-back more than City do, and must improve at the back if they are to close the gap on their rivals any time soon.

Either way, it would be great to see a top young talent like Kounde make his way to the Premier League at some point in his career.