“Unselfish” Manchester United star earns special praise as pundit tips him to win regular place

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has earned special praise from pundit Owen Hargreaves after a strong showing in the Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Red Devils won 4-1 against their Turkish opponents on Tuesday night, with Van de Beek impressing in a rare start since his summer move from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has found it hard to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans straight away, but Hargreaves now thinks his unselfish play and general all-round quality might have finally won him a place in the manager’s first XI.

Discussing Van de Beek on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Hargreaves said: “Van de Beek is so unselfish that he can just fit in.

“I think he’s played himself into the starting lineup.”

United fans will be happy with this, as many will surely have been crying out for Van de Beek to get more playing time this season.

The 23-year-old looked a huge talent at Ajax before earning his big move to United, and he’s surely now ready to make an impact for this team week in, week out.