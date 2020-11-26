Manchester United target changes agent amid transfer speculation

Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly changed his agent, and is now represented by his father.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in Europe and this apparent move – reported by Foot Mercato – will no doubt attract the attention of many top clubs following recent speculation.

Manchester United are said to be among Camavinga’s suitors, along with Real Madrid, according to a recent report in the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Red Devils have a history of handing opportunities to young players, so Camavinga could do well to move to Old Trafford in the near future, even if Real Madrid will understandably be hard to turn down.

Man Utd are not the force they once were, but the France international could surely benefit from trying his luck in the Premier League for a while, even if only as a stepping stone before a move to a club who might be more competitive when it comes to major honours like league titles and the Champions League.

It remains to be seen if this change in agent will amount to any moves in the transfer market in the months ahead.