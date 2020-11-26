Mikel Arteta offers positive update as contract of talented youngster expires next year

It feels like Arsenal go through some kind of contract dilemma every single season as they struggle to extend someone important as their contract runs down.

From Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to Bukayo Saka it shows that these situations can have different outcomes, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Folarin Balogun.

Goal have indicated that he’s out of contract at the end of the season and talks have broken down over a new contract, so there were worries that he someone would offer him a pre contract agreement in January.

Obviously he’s not an established first team player so the impact of the loss wouldn’t be immediately felt, but he impressed with his goal tonight and you don’t want to let these kind of players go.

Thankfully the report quotes Mikel Arteta as saying that he wants the youngster to stay and he also believed that Balogun himself wants to remain at the club, so there’s renewed hope that an agreement can be reached.

He’s a talented forward who’s still trying to work his way into the first team, but Arsenal pretty much sealed victory in the group tonight so perhaps he could get more chances in the next couple of Europa League games if he does sign that new contract.

The worry for Arsenal will come from looking at the trend of good young players leaving the biggest clubs when they realise they’ll get more chances to play elsewhere, so this isn’t a foregone conclusion at all.