Photo: Boost for Ronald Koeman as Barcelona star returns to training following injury

Barcelona have been maddeningly inconsistent in recent years and the appointment of Ronald Koeman hasn’t really changed that, although there’s a feeling that the Dutchman is still trying to figure out his best team.

He has an abundance of midfielders but it’s still not clear what the best combination is, although Sergio Busquets has been a regular this season until he went down with an injury.

Thankfully it doesn’t look like he won’t be out for much longer after he was spotted training with the main group today:

? | Busquets back in training with the group today. pic.twitter.com/VO3a0q2vL5 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) November 26, 2020

Busquets has become a scapegoat for some of the supporters in recent years because he’s not a flashy kind of player who’s going to make a difference going forward when games are tight, but he’s still supremely reliable and he does bring out the best of those around him.