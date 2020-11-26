It’s been quite the year for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Although the Red Devils have underperformed on the pitch, Rashford has always maintained a consistently high level of form and application, but it could be suggested that his best work has come off of the pitch.

His campaign to ensure that no child in the UK goes hungry has forced the Government into a double u-turn on the matter, and doubtless made the lives of many millions of families better.

After receiving an MBE, he will now grace the cover of GQ magazine as their Campaigner of the Year.