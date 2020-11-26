Menu

Pitchside-mic picked up some outstanding trolling between PSG star Kylian Mbappe and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann

Champions League
While the lack of fans in football grounds has ruined a lot of the atmosphere and watching experience this year, we are at least being treated to the occasional interaction on the pitch.

The silence from the stands means that the pitch-side mics are picking up some funny exchanges, so this effort from Kylian Mbappe is pretty outstanding.

It came during the recent clash between PSG and RB Leipzig, and you have to imagine that RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann was quietly seething about the disrespect from Mbappe here:

This will absolutely lead to accusations that Neymar has been rubbing off on Mbappe too much and he’s now picking up some bad habits, but this is the kind of thing that happens on the field in every game.

It does show a slightly different side to Mbappe and it’s good to see that he’s still got some cheekiness about him, but it would be interesting if Nagelsmann’s reaction to this has been picked up on video somewhere.

