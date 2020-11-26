Marcus Rashford explains Manchester United’s interesting penalty policy

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has explained the team’s policy on giving each other penalties at surprise moments, as has happened a few times in recent games.

Speaking to Stretty News, Rashford stated that it’s important to give other members of the squad confidence, suggesting they want to have different scorers even if some players are chasing hat-tricks.

This was the case when Rashford recently let Anthony Martial take a penalty against RB Leipzig, and he was then given the spot-kick when Bruno Fernandes was chasing a hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir in this week’s Champions League win.

“There was a similar situation during the Leipzig game when I could have got my first career hat-trick,” he told the Man Utd blog. “As a striker your confidence comes from scoring goals consistently and for that reason it was important Tony [Martial] had the opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

“Thankfully I got the hat-trick and we got a fantastic result against a very tough team but what was important at the time was that the team felt good, confident and motivated to push on with the upcoming run of fixtures. It’s a really busy time and we all play a role in the team’s success.”

Man Utd fans will love this mentality from their players, with Red Devils stars clearly ready to put the overall mood of the team before personal glory.

Rashford will no doubt have been pleased to get the penalty against Istanbul Basaksehir after he almost gave up on a hat-trick himself against Leipzig, though in the end he added another even after Martial took the spot-kick.