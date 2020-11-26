Arsenal to explore new method of completing transfer after previously making multiple bids

Arsenal are reportedly set to explore a new way of trying to get a transfer deal done for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 20-year-old has been a top performer for Salzburg in recent times, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Szoboszlai is now being strongly linked with Arsenal ahead of January, with Football Insider claiming the Gunners could have some success in signing him if they loan him back to his current club for the rest of the season.

The report states that the Gunners have made multiple bids for him in the past, but are now exploring different methods that could persuade his club to let him go.

Szoboszlai looks like just what Arsenal need right now, with manager Mikel Arteta struggling after completely freezing Mesut Ozil out at the Emirates Stadium.

This has given Arsenal a worrying lack of creativity as they struggle for goals at the moment, and Szoboszlai looks like he could be an ideal long-term successor to Ozil.

The Hungary international looks like having a big future in the game and Arsenal would do well to swoop for him now before he inevitably attracts even more suitors.