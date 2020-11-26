Ian Wright remains a hugely popular figure within football circles and when he talks, people listen.

It isn’t often that the former Arsenal striker takes the Gunners to task, but he’s clearly not happy with the way in which the club is treating one of its young players.

Bukayo Saka has come into his own in the 2020/21 season and is still only 19 years of age, something Wright believes the club should be mindful of.

“He’s our most creative player at 19,” he said on the Wrighty’s House podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“When you look at it like that, there’s something fundamentally wrong when he has to play so frequently to help a team like Arsenal to win.

“Even more so when we look at Mesut Ozil not being able to get a squad number.

“We’re asking an 19-year-old to come off the bench, he’s just played three games for England, and now he’s injured. That’s too much pressure already.”

For Mikel Arteta, he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place as far as Saka is concerned.

The youngster has shown no nerves since being thrust into the first-team, and it’s forever being said that if a player is good enough, they’re old enough.

As manager, Arteta has to be given the benefit of the doubt as to how he uses his staff.

That said, Wright makes a salient point regarding Mesut Ozil, but the Spaniard’s head isn’t for turning on that score.

He’s made his bed and now he has to lie in it.