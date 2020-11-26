Tottenham genuine title contenders after Mourinho “masterclass” but former Spurs ace fires Harry Kane transfer warning

Former Tottenham defender Paul Konchesky says his old club are genuine title contenders after Jose Mourinho’s superb “masterclass” to steer the team to victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Spurs are now top of the Premier League table after a strong start to the season, with Konchesky hugely impressed with the work Mourinho has done to turn them into contenders.

Mauricio Pochettino had Tottenham challenging a few times during his reign, but ultimately the Argentine failed to get them over the line on a number of occasions.

Some will have doubted Mourinho when he took over, but the Portuguese tactician has that winning know-how and experience after winning major trophies with the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Despite being written off by some after a poor spell at Manchester United, Mourinho now seems to have won over Spurs’ players with his methods, according to Konchesky.

“I think Spurs definitely have to be up there as title contenders,” Konchesky told CaughtOffside. “After the masterclass Mourinho showed against Man City he has got the team playing how he wants and they have all brought into it.”

Tottenham may have to be cautious, however, about keeping star player Harry Kane after his improved form this season.

The England international has been a key part of what Spurs have done, and Konchesky admitted that if they don’t finally win some silverware this season, it could mean he is tempted by a move elsewhere, unless he’s confident his current club truly are closing the gap.

“I think Harry Kane has been the vocal point of Spurs doing so well,” he said. “I know every player wants to win trophies and he won’t be any different.

“If they don’t win a trophy this season it might be that he wants to move on, but it might also be that he has seen the gap close, and can see it going in the right direction, so ends up staying put.”