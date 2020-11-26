Two London rivals show an interest in signing Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud in January

It was a surprise when Chelsea decided to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract last season to prevent him from leaving in the summer, and it appears that he’s faced with precisely the same situation as last winter.

He will be a key player for France at the Euros as long as he’s in good shape, but he’s barely getting a chance for Chelsea and it looks like he needs to move.

He showed his class again in the week with a crucial goal in the Champions League, but 36 minutes in the Premier League this season tells you that he’s not part of Frank Lampard’s plans.

There should be plenty of interest in him because he’s a great striker who’s reliable, so it’s interesting to see that the Daily Mail have linked both Spurs and West Ham with a move for the French striker.

You have to think that a move to Spurs would present him with a similar problem due to the presence of Harry Kane who continues to get even better, while summer signing Carlos Vinicius is struggling to get much of a look in so there’s competition for that back-up spot too.

West Ham would be a very different situation because he should be good enough to start every game, but the report suggests that Inter Milan and PSG are also looking at him so he may want to play for a team in Europe.

It’s always fascinating when a good players moves to a rival in the same league because it would reflect badly on Chelsea if he leaves and plays a key role for another team in the city, so Frank Lampard should really be trying to push him towards a move to France or Italy to avoid that possibility.