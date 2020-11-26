Video: Arsenal target Donyell Malen denied a goal for PSV with one of the worst offside calls ever

The Europa League has been a welcome break from VAR in many ways this season due to some absurd decisions, but we’ve just been given a giant reminder as to why it was introduced in the first place.

Donyell Malen shows some nice movement on a corner for PSV and it allows him to tap home an easy goal at the back post to level the game against PAOK:

Pictures from RTL

Unfortunately the linesman decides to stick his flag up, and it might be one of the worst offside calls you’ll see all season.

Not only is Malen a full two yards onside, you can also see that one defender is fully behind the six yard line while Malen’s whole body is the other side, so it’s not even remotely close.

Malen will be an interesting one to Arsenal fans after HITC linked them with a move for their former youth player again, although it might be advisable for Malen to find a Champions League club if he needs to put up with this standard of refereeing.

He’s a prolific striker with pace who can also play on either wing, so it’s easy to see why he might be a welcome addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad too.