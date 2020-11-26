Impact substitutions don’t come much better than Folarin Balogun’s for Arsenal in their Europa League tie at Molde.

Coming on in the 82nd minute for Eddie Nketiah, in what was only his second appearance for the Gunners, Balogun was in the right place at the right time to round off a great away win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Receiving the ball on the penalty spot with his first touch, he swivelled and sent the ball home for a goal he’ll never forget.

Pictures from BT Sport