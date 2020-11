Leicester were caught cold just four minutes into their Europa League group stage game in Braga.

Ali Elmusrati gave the hosts a shock lead, but two poor pieces of play by his team-mates in the same pattern of play allowed the Foxes to quickly get back on level terms.

A square ball was never going to reach it’s destination, and as Leicester poured forward, a touch diverted the ball straight to the feet of Harvey Barnes who lashed the ball home.

Pictures from Sport.TV