Video: Carlos Vinicius grabs his first goal for Spurs with a composed finish vs Ludogerets

Spurs have spent years trying to find a suitable back-up to Harry Kane, but Carlos Vinicius has struggled to get any chances since making the move from Benfica.

Almost all of his minutes have come in the Europa League, and he’s just grabbed his first goal with a lovely finish as he sends fools the keeper and sends him the wrong way from the 1v1 opportunity:

A big moment for Carlos Vinícius! He's off the mark for Spurs ??#UEL pic.twitter.com/QBUAPFeIQz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2020

That goal should give his confidence a boost, so it will be interesting to see if he can kick on from here.