Video: Eye-watering moment for Molde defender as he misses an open goal and his private area smashes into the post vs Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Missing an open goal on the biggest stage is bad enough for any player, but this might be the very definition of a double whammy.

Molde had a golden chance to open the scoring against Arsenal tonight as Sinyan simply has to turn the ball into the net, but he misses the target completely.

The biggest problem here is that he’s closing in on the post and he attacks the ball with his legs open… you can guess what happened next:

