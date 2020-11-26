Video: Hauntingly beautiful tribute to Diego Maradona by Napoli fans before their game tonight

There are certain situations where there’s no point in even trying to force the locals to abide by Covid-19 restrictions, so you knew that Napoli fans would turn out in their numbers to pay tribute to Diego Maradona tonight.

The Argentine great also has legendary status in the Italian city due to his incredible spell there as a player, so this tribute is just amazing to watch:

It will always be a mystery how so many people can get a load of flares together at short notice, but it’s a fitting send off for the great Diego Maradona.