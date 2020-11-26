If there’s one thing that you can rely on with Jose Mourinho, it’s that his press conferences and post-match interviews are rarely boring.

On this occasion, after Tottenham had dispatched Ludogorets 4-0 in the Europa League, the Portuguese was in playful mood.

One of the goals was a 56-yard stunner from Harry Winks, but the player admitted he was trying to pick out Gareth Bale.

In his post-match interview, Mourinho suggested that he wasn’t happy that Winks was so honest, and had he said he meant it, Winks might well have been in the shake up for the Puskas Award for best goal of the year.