Tottenham were already two goals to the good against Ludogorets in their Europa League tie thanks to Carlos Vinicius, before Harry Winks took centre-stage.

There was certainly no hint of what was to come next when Winks picked the ball up all of 45 yards away from goal.

However, he must’ve seen enough of the goal from where he stood to try an audacious long-range lob which, incredibly, beat the visiting keeper all ends up.

What a goal!

Pictures from BT Sport