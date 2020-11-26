Menu

Video: Jamie Vardy nabs a last minute equaliser to seal Leicester City’s Europa League knock-out stage qualification

Leicester City were almost certainly going through to the next round of the Europa League even if they lost to Braga tonight, but it’s nice to have it confirmed after four games.

Brendan Rodgers gave a start to a few of his fringe players tonight, but it was left to Jamie Vardy to come off the bench to complete a late comeback to grab a point:

You can see in Vardy’s movement that he’s two or three seconds ahead of the defender with his anticipation of what’s about to happen, and it leaves him with the simple tap in to make it 3-3.

