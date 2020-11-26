With 10 minutes left to play in their Europa League tie against Ludogorets and Tottenham already 4-0 up, Jose Mourinho showed why he’s so revered as a man manager.

A triple substitution wouldn’t normally have been anything to write home about, but on this occasion the Portuguese was giving top billing to three debutants.

Joe Hart was all smiles despite coming off, replaced by Spurs fan Alfie Whiteman, whilst Dele Alli and Lucas Moura made way for Harvey White and 16-year-old Dane Scarlett respectively.

What a nice touch from the Special One.