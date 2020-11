Things went from bad to worse for Ludogorets at White Hart Lane on Thursday evening.

The visitors were already three nil down to the north Londoners before inexplicably trying to play their way out from defence, with predictable consequences.

As the ball was stolen with ease in midfield, it was worked to Son Heung-min who found Dele Alli centrally.

A temporary custodian of the ball, Alli simply moved it on to Lucas Moura who was unmarked and in space, and he lashed home.

Pictures from BT Sport