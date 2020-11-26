Menu

Video: Nicolas Pepe edges closer to Arsenal redemption with yet another stunner in the Europa League

Nicolas Pepe has been frustrating to watch this season because there’s clearly an excellent player in there, but a lack of confidence and consistency can hold him back at times.

He’s demonstrated this perfectly in the Europa League where he’s put in performances which have been strewn with errors and cheaply giving the ball away, but he makes up for that with some utterly outstanding goals.

He’s done it again tonight with a beautiful finish against Molde, so at least he’s started to make up for his moment of madness against Leeds:

