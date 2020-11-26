Video: Odsonne Edouard shows top class movement, skill and composure to fire Celtic ahead against Sparta Prague

Neil Lennon has really struggled to get his Celtic team to dominate in the Premiership this season, so a European game where they can sit deep and hit on the counter attack could be ideal.

Odsonne Edouard has struggled for fitness and form at times this season but he’s just shown all of his quality to put Celtic ahead against Sparta Prague:

Pictures from RMC Sport

His movement to check back onside before making the run is lovely to watch, before he turns the defender inside out and leaves the keeper no chance with a fine finish.