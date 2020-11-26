Menu

Video: Simon Jordan’s heated row with Mino Raiola over EA Sports’ right to use Ibrahimovic image

AC Milan
Talksport’s Simon Jordan is quickly becoming a must-listen and must-watch personality for the no-nonsense way in which he eulogises and argues over certain subjects.

On Thursday, the former Crystal Palace owner took super agent, Mino Raiola, to task over the issue of EA Sports using the image of his client, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in their incredibly popular FIFA game.

With Raiola seeking to set the record straight, Jordan went straight on the offensive suggesting that any legal action which may follow is purely as a result of the agent wanting to earn a commission on any subsequent agreement.

It’s safe to say that Raiola wasn’t impressed.

