Mikel Arteta can breathe a sigh of relief after Reiss Nelson poked his Arsenal side into a 2-0 lead at Molde.

After a frustrating and goalless first half, the north Londoners came out all guns blazing and were quickly ahead through Nicolas Pepe, the Frenchman going some way to redeeming himself after being sent off at Leeds.

Within five minutes, Nelson had made it two, thanks to a beautifully crafted move down Arsenal’s right side which saw Joe Willock’s pinpoint delivery give Nelson the easiest of chances.

Pictures from BT Sport